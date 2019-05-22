

Organizers say this year you don't need to worry about parking in Walkerville for Art in the Park.

They are partnering with Devonshire Mall to use the area which used to be occupied by Sears.

“So we're going to have parking spots available for well over 600 vehicles,” says Randy Winters, Art in the Park committee member.

The buses will depart every 15 minutes from the north east corner, near the old Sears store.

They will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Other buses will get you go Willistead Park from Windsor Regional Hospital as well as from Hiram Walker and Sons.

The annual event is special to Art in the Park vendors Theo and Jen Rallis, who say chatting with one of their customers at the 2017 event actually saved Theo's life by finding a kidney donor.

“Right there on the spot she made the very, very generous decision to go get tested to see if she were a match for Theo and it turns out that Sharon was an identical twin match,” says Jen Rallis.

They say it’s about meeting people, not just the art.

“That totally changed our lives and families and now we're all connected, so at the very least please go online to beadonor.ca and register cause who knows who’s else life you could save.”