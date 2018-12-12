

CTV Windsor





Families visiting loved ones in hospital in Chatham-Kent will have a free place to stay over the holidays.

The Chatham Comfort Inn at 1100 Richmond Street announced Wednesday they are offering a "Room at the Inn" program, keeping with the spirit of the holiday season.

It provides complimentary accommodations to those from outside of the immediate Municipality of Chatham-Kent who are visiting friends or loved ones at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance over the holidays.

"Being away from home during the Christmas season may not be a choice," said Sheila Bateman, general manager of the Comfort Inn. "We offer these accommodations to help bring families together during the holidays. It can be a difficult time when a family member is ill. Getting a good night's sleep is most helpful for patients' families. The hotel is only a few minutes drive away."

The program is offered from Dec. 24 up to and including Dec. 26.

Reservations must be initiated with admitting department personnel of CKHA by calling 519.352.6400.