Free rooms for families visiting hospitalized loved ones over holidays in Chatham-Kent
Comfort Inn in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Courtesy Tripadvisor.ca)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 10:27AM EST
Families visiting loved ones in hospital in Chatham-Kent will have a free place to stay over the holidays.
The Chatham Comfort Inn at 1100 Richmond Street announced Wednesday they are offering a "Room at the Inn" program, keeping with the spirit of the holiday season.
It provides complimentary accommodations to those from outside of the immediate Municipality of Chatham-Kent who are visiting friends or loved ones at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance over the holidays.
"Being away from home during the Christmas season may not be a choice," said Sheila Bateman, general manager of the Comfort Inn. "We offer these accommodations to help bring families together during the holidays. It can be a difficult time when a family member is ill. Getting a good night's sleep is most helpful for patients' families. The hotel is only a few minutes drive away."
The program is offered from Dec. 24 up to and including Dec. 26.
Reservations must be initiated with admitting department personnel of CKHA by calling 519.352.6400.