Free parking promotion ending downtown

After two years of offering an hour of free parking to help small businesses, the City of Windsor's free parking promotion is ending.

In December of 2020, city council approved fifteen minutes of free parking at all “pay for parking” locations to encourage shopping and quick food pickups.

Then in 2022, the promotion was increased to one hour.

Saturday, Feb. 10 is the last day for users of the Passport Parking Canada App.

Free parking is still offered at city meters after 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and all day Sunday.