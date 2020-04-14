WINDSOR, ONT. -- Free masks were given out to Windsorites Tuesday afternoon on Wyandotte Street West in the downtown core.

The Iraqi Canadian Group Organization (ICGO) has spearheaded an effort to manufacture and distribute masks to area residents.

Tuesday afternoon, the organization had just over 1,000 handmade masks to hand out. During the noon hour, there was a lineup of people outside of their offices waiting to take advantage of the offer.

“It took, like five to six days to make them,” said Khassan Saka – the executive director of the organization. “The only problem is the lack of elastics and materials.”

The masks are made of washable fabric and are sewn in Toronto.

Saka and his team have been hard-pressed to keep the stream of fabric constant, in order to meet the demand.

He is committed to giving back to the community, and will do so provided the manufacturing process is not completely interrupted.

“Hopefully every week we can make over 500 masks.”

The organization plans to announcements via their website, social media and press releases about future availability of the free masks in Windsor.