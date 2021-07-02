WINDSOR, ONT. -- Casting a fishing line in Ontario will be free starting tomorrow.

A license is not required for anyone looking to fish Saturday through July 11 for "free fishing week."

“Fishing is a time-honoured tradition and terrific way for families to spend time together,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “I hope everyone in Ontario is able to head down to a lake or river and take part in Free Fishing Week, this year.”

Families that take part in these activities are reminded to respect the regulations under Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen.