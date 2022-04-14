Free construction trades training program for youth in Chatham-Kent

Youth in Chatham-Kent can apply for a free training program in the construction trades.

The Ontario government investing over $200,000 in the program to help disadvantaged youth in the region train for well-paying careers in trades.

In partnership with Family Services Kent and the Prosperity Roundtable, the project will offer 75 young people a three-week introductory training course in hand and power tool use, safety, and woodworking design.

“Our government is on a mission to ensure young people have the skills to find good jobs and build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “I am proud to support this project that gives youth in Chatham-Kent hands-on training and a pathway to financial independence and a career they can be proud of.”

This program is open to young people aged 15 to 29 who live in the Chatham-Kent region, including Wallaceburg, Bothwell, Dresden, Thamesville, Blenheim, Ridgetown, and Chatham.

Over the course, participants will receive hands-on training needed for work in carpentry, general contracting and construction, and soft skills such as financial literacy and business communication.

“We are excited that Ontario recognizes the strength of Chatham-Kent and it’s youth and believes just as strongly as we do in the future of the skilled trades and empowering youth in the process,” said Phillip Mock, project coordinator with Prosperity Roundtable.

Students will also receive a paid stipend for the training course and a tool belt valued at $150.

Once training is complete, participants have the option to work as a sub-contractor handyperson for Ambition Trailer, a handyperson social enterprise in Chatham-Kent. Trainees can also connect with local partners who will work with them to map out the next steps in their career.

This project is funded by Ontario’s Skills Development Fund.

To apply, contact Phillip Mock at pmock@familyservicekent.com or 519 365-4042.