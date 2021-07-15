CHATHAM, ONT. -- A Chatham-based funeral home is reviving an old idea to raise some new awareness and money.

Life Transitions Burial and Cremation Service Inc. will be hosting a free coffee drive-thru on Saturday, July 24. Proceeds will go towards R.O.C.K. Missions in Chatham.

“They’re kind of boots on the ground. We have a homeless situation here,” says managing director, James MacNeil.

July 24th is National Drive-Thru Day.

A similar initiative garnered international headlines when the Ontario Senior Games were coming to Chatham in 2009.

MacNeil says the coffee is remains free and donations are welcome, adding the event will take place next door to the funeral home, outside the R.O.C.K Missions’ office.

“The homeless population is rife with challenges and whether it will ever be fixed, I’m not the person to answer that, but these small gestures of people helping even their homeless neighbours is important,” MacNeil says. “We’re just a business trying to help them.”

The free coffee drive-thru takes place Saturday, July 24, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the United Way building at 425 McNaughton Avenue West.