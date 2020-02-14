WINDSOR -- Kids can learn baseball for free this year.

Windsor West Little League is teaming up with Nantais Athletic shop and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse to host a clinic called "First Catch, first pitch."

They're hoping to recruit kids and especially newcomers to the sport by teaching them the basics of the game.

The free clinic will be held on Saturday March 21 at the St. Denis Centre from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

It’s open to all kids but when the clinic is done and if the kids want to register to play this summer, "we'll send them to their proper boundaries after this training program," according to Yvette Temple, president of the Windsor West Little League.

Most Little League seasons across the city start in early May.

The organizers of this free clinic are now collecting gently-used baseball equipment to outfit any kids who can't afford to buy their own gear.

Anyone interested in donating can drop items off at Masse's constituency office or to Nantais' shop at 2020 Tecumseh Road West.

They are also hoping people will register their children between the ages of four and 14 by calling Masse's office at 519-255-1631.

"We're hoping that they'll love it, get involved in it and become part of our family in West," says Temple.