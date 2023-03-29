Fraudsters wanted after allegedly stealing $9,000 from Windsor bank

A pair of fraudsters allegedly stole $9,000 from a Windsor bank before attempting to withdraw another $6,000 from a second financial institution, police say.

Windsor police say a man and woman entered a bank in the 7400 block of Tecumseh Road East on Friday, Mar. 17, where they were able to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account.

The suspects then made their way to second bank in the 5700 block of Wyandotte Street East and tried to take out another $6,000. When an employee became suspicious, the pair fled the scene.

Police are searching for the fraudsters and describe the female suspect as white, around 35-45 years old, with a large build, fair complexion and dyed red hair. During the incident, she was wearing an orange jacket, glasses and a black shirt.

The man is described as white, between 45-55 years old with a medium build and fair complexion. He has balding grey hair and a goatee. During the incident he was wearing a black jacket, black shirt and carried a patterned satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com