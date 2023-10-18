Fraudsters pose as friends on social media as part gift card scam
Windsor police say two victims have reported losing money in online gift card scams after replying to fake social media accounts posed as friends and relatives.
Police say in one incident, the victim replied to fake Facebook account who impersonated a close relative and told them to add and trust another profile on the site.
One added, police say the scammer told the victim to buy and photos of gift cards, as well as share her address and banking information.
In the second incident, the victim received an email from someone pretending to be a friend and asked for help in the form of gift cards. Police say the victim bought gift cards and emailed pictures of the scratched bar codes on the back of the cards.
Police say the fraudulent email was found to be very similar to the victim’s friend’s, with only one letter difference.
“Incidents like these serve as reminders to the public to stay vigilant when using online platforms,” said Windsor police Insp. David DeLuca. “Enable two-factor authentication, don’t add anyone you aren’t sure of on social media, and take a close look at the email addresses sending you messages.”
No suspects have been charged at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Financial Crimes Unit 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously with information at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
'Moonlighting' creator says Bruce Willis is 'still Bruce' despite not being 'totally verbal'
Glenn Gordon Caron said that while his friend Bruce Willis can no longer communicate in all the same ways, he knows Willis is happy about his show 'Moonlighting' finally coming to streaming.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
City of Waterloo offering free certification program to address lifeguard shortage
Like many municipalities across Canada, the City of Waterloo finds itself underwater due to a lack of lifeguards. But it is diving head first into a possible solution.
-
Car rally for Gaza planned in Kitchener today
As the Hamas-Israeli war rages on, at home, locals are gathering to show of solidarity and support for Palestinians following a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING SIU called in, police presence in Clinton and Seaforth, Ont.
CTV News London has reached out to OPP and have been directed to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for any information.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
-
Stress, heartbreak for wife of London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London mother of three is on pins and needles as fighting continues in Gaza in the aftermath of a hospital bombing.
Barrie
-
Police raid downtown Barrie business
Police officers raided a downtown Barrie business Wednesday, taking several people into custody.
-
Emergency crews investigate 'suspicious incident' at Barrie high school
Emergency crews and police were called to investigate a "suspicious incident" at a Barrie high school on Wednesday morning, resulting in some students requiring medical attention and the school going into a hold and secure.
-
Ont. man accused in death of Bolton man found dismembered is back in court
The preliminary hearing of Tony Lucia, the 63-year-old Woodbridge man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morris Conte, got underway at the Orangeville Courthouse on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ottawa libraries to close on Nov. 2
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will be closed on Thursday, Nov, 2.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ontario teen speaking out after sustaining burns from hot coffee spilled onto him by flight attendant
A Mississauga teen is speaking out after he said that he sustained second-degree burns from a hot coffee that was accidentally spilled onto his lap by a flight attendant, who then continued to serve other passengers rather than providing assistance.
-
Mountain of Rogers Centre seats dumped at scrapyard north of Toronto
A mountain of blue seats from the Rogers Centre were found discarded at a scrapyard north of Toronto, lying among other forgotten items.
Montreal
-
'They're our universities': Quebec finance minister has message for English universities
Quebec Finance Minister said discussions are continuing with the province's English-language universities about the proposed measure to almost double tuition rates for out-of-province students wanting to attend English-language universities in Quebec.
-
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
-
PQ envisions a Quebec with its own currency and an association with Canada
A Quebec currency, an associated Canada: that's the independent Quebec envisioned by Parti Quebecois leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Calgary
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
-
'Hate-motivated crime': Police searching for man who reportedly threw eggs at Calgary Jewish Community Centre
Calgary police are searching for a man who threw eggs at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Tuesday, as part of an alleged “hate-motivated crime.”
-
Feral horse count in Alberta district past threshold according to new management plan
Alberta has historically looked a bit like the Wild West when it comes to handling its free-roaming horse populations, but advocacy groups are optimistic about a new provincial management framework to protect the iconic animal in the foothills it roves.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
-
Body found after house fire in Beaumont, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire.
Vancouver
-
Parole granted for B.C. man who strangled pregnant wife to death in 2006
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling his pregnant wife to death 17 years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
-
Suspicious fire tears through 4 vacant homes in Burnaby
Fire investigators in Burnaby are looking into the cause of a massive early morning blaze that destroyed four vacant homes.