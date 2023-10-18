Fraudsters pose as friends on social media as part gift card scam

Windsor police say two victims have reported losing money in online gift card scams after replying to fake social media accounts posed as friends and relatives.

Police say in one incident, the victim replied to fake Facebook account who impersonated a close relative and told them to add and trust another profile on the site.

One added, police say the scammer told the victim to buy and photos of gift cards, as well as share her address and banking information.

In the second incident, the victim received an email from someone pretending to be a friend and asked for help in the form of gift cards. Police say the victim bought gift cards and emailed pictures of the scratched bar codes on the back of the cards.

Police say the fraudulent email was found to be very similar to the victim’s friend’s, with only one letter difference.

“Incidents like these serve as reminders to the public to stay vigilant when using online platforms,” said Windsor police Insp. David DeLuca. “Enable two-factor authentication, don’t add anyone you aren’t sure of on social media, and take a close look at the email addresses sending you messages.”

No suspects have been charged at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Financial Crimes Unit 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously with information at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com