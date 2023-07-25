Fraud warning issued by Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police have issued a fraud warning after receiving reports of suspicious phone calls from people purporting to be from the CRA, legal or financial organizations.

Police say scammers may use threatening language or an aggressive tone to scare you into making payments.

Officers are reminding everyone that personal or financial information should never be given over the phone, especially if you didn’t initiate the call. If you receive a suspicious email, please refrain from clicking any links, and delete the email immediately.

For more information on how to recognize and protect yourself from a scam, please see https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/corporate/security/protect-yourself-against-fraud.html