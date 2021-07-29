WINDSOR, ONT. -- A fourth stolen beagle dog that has been missing since June has been found, police say.

Essex County OPP continue to investigate the theft of seven dogs from an address on Lions Club Road in Lakeshore.

Police say the property was broken into sometime during the early morning on June 5. Four of the seven dogs have been recovered.

The fourth dog was located in the Devonwood Park area in Windsor on Monday. The dog was turned over to the humane society and returned to the owner.

Police continue to seek the public’s assistance in finding the three remaining beagles. There is concern for their wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.