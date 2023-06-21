Fourth case of vandalism in six months at Phog Lounge, says owner
While business owner Tom Lucier normally doesn't feel entitled to "special treatment" when it comes to police response and a security presence around his downtown Windsor, Ont. establishment, he said that feeling has changed after Phog Lounge experienced its fourth case of vandalism in the last six months.
Security video shared on Lucier's social media shows an individual shattering one of the side windows of Phog Lounge on June 20 at 7:22 a.m.
Within one minute, the individual proceeds to walk toward the bar, before leaving the establishment.
"When I get the call from police that there's broken windows, I'm thinking, 'Is it the current broken window that I did not spend money to replace because I knew it would get broken again, which it did? Nope, it's new windows — and it's not just one. It's two,’" said Lucier.
Lucier is referring to the far-left window on Phog Lounge's front facade, showing two separate spider web cracks which appeared earlier this year.
The window, which was damaged Tuesday morning, has now been boarded up with wood. Lucier has no plans to replace the glass.
"This is going to happen again," said Lucier. "The core problem is, right now, pilot projects to prevent them don't go late enough into the evenings. If you handed me 1,000 bucks right now, I'm not taking it. How are you going to feel when that window gets broken again?"
It is estimated Phog Lounge has experienced 30 cases of vandalism in the past 20 years. Of the 12 breakable surfaces on Phog Lounge's exterior, six are boarded up.
"I'd rather spend the money to pay an artist to decorate that plywood," said Lucier.
Bob Cameron, executive director of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative, said the lack of safety that Lucier feels is also felt by many residents and business owners downtown.
"We need to address it and continue to explore what the creative solutions that are needed for the concerns of either homelessness, addictions and mental illness," said Cameron.
"They affect everybody across the city. Downtown is just a place where it's tends to gravitationally draw to, but it's everyone's problem that needs a solution together."
He added the overarching issue is more dollars needing to be dedicated toward programs like COAST and the nurse-police team (NPT).
The latter program, which pairs nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital with frontline police officers, aims to offer proactive care to those struggling with substance use disorders.
"There are three or four initiatives that are going on that are beginning to address those issues of how we get to the core of the problem and find suitable solutions,” said Cameron.
As for Lucier, he plans on continuing to run business as usual for as long as possible — but with the expectation that another window will likely be broken within the next few months.
"Just like the police can't be everywhere all the time, I can't be walking around guarding my property 24 hours a day," said Lucier, referring to surrounding businesses closing well before nighttime hours. "It's just this real easy target that no one is keeping an eye on."
"There's been other things happening in this area, like tons of car break-ins. What other beacon do you need to put a presence down here? I don't like special attention but now I'm thinking after 20 years surviving this downtown as a business owner, I wouldn't mind some special treatment for a few weeks to get things back on track and have somebody be here in some capacity to curb some of this activity."
