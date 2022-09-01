Fourth arrest made in social media assaults: Windsor police

On Thursday, Windsor police announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in a string of seemingly random assaults on lone victims posted to social media earlier this week.

According to the Windsor Police Service, a fourth suspect — a youth — wanted for their alleged involvement in the random assaults was arrested on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of three individuals in connection for their alleged role in the assaults. Two 18-year-old males from Windsor, Ont. have been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, the third suspect and fourth suspects are also facing the same charges, but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Monday, Windsor police became aware of two separate incidents that depict the assaults of lone victims by a group of suspects. The assaults were recorded and posted to social media.

Investigators say the first assault occurred on Aug. 27, at about 4:20 a.m., in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East. Police say the second assault is believed to have occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 5:20 a.m., in the area of Church Street and Pitt Street West.

Windsor police ask that residents and businesses in these areas check their surveillance camera footage between 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. for possible evidence.

The Major Crimes Unit tells CTV News Windsor they've arrested everyone they need to as seen in the video, but are still searching for the person who shot the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Melanie Borrelli and Stefanie Masotti