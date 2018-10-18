

CTV Windsor





Four wrestlers from Windsor and Essex County are gearing up for the 2018 Senior World Championships.

The international wrestling event is taking place in Budapest, Hungary from Oct. 20-28.

Jessica MacDonald, of Windsor, is competing in the 50-kilogram class.

Jordie Steen, of Tecumseh, is in the 97-kilogram class.

Scott Schiller, of Windsor, is in the 61-kilogram class.

Linda Morais, of Tecumseh, is in the 59-kilogram class.

Officials say the Senior World Championships are the premier wrestling event of 2018, and event winners will be crowned world champion.