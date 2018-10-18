Four wrestlers from Windsor and Essex County are gearing up for the 2018 Senior World Championships.

The international wrestling event is taking place in Budapest, Hungary from Oct. 20-28.

Jessica MacDonald, of Windsor, is competing in the 50-kilogram class.

Jordie Steen, of Tecumseh, is in the 97-kilogram class.

Scott Schiller, of Windsor, is in the 61-kilogram class.

Linda Morais, of Tecumseh, is in the 59-kilogram class. 

Officials say the Senior World Championships are the premier wrestling event of 2018, and event winners will be crowned world champion.