Four-vehicle crash blocking Highway 3 near St. Clair College
Essex County OPP say the crash blocked the westbound lanes near the entrance of St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 9:17AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 9, 2019 10:46AM EDT
Essex County OPP say the westbound lanes of Highway 3 near the entrance of St. Clair College are blocked due to a crash.
Officers were called to the crash approaching Highway 401 in LaSalle on Monday morning.
There were only minor injuries reported.
Police say there are four vehicles blocking the road.