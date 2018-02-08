

CTV Windsor





Wednesday was busy day for OPP in Chatham-Kent after having to deal with several collisions due to the snow.

One of those collisions was a chain reaction collision involving four transport trucks.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 401 heading west near Victoria Road a transport slowed down for winter conditions.

A following transport then collided into the back of the first, and then the third and fourth transports collided into the column.

Three of the four trucks had to be towed from the scene however no one was injured.

As a result three drivers have been charged with following too closely.