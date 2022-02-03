Four tickets, 47 warnings issued in recent Windsor-Essex reopening enforcement blitz

A number of previously restricted businesses reopened across the region on Monday, with some getting visits from public health inspectors looking to educate and enforce the updated regulations.

During the recent blitz, 111 businesses were visited by Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and provincial officials. Of those visited, 47 were issued warnings and four received tickets.

Health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis listed off some common issues, including a lack of a safety plan — which she says needs to be regularly updated and reviewed by staff.

Dupuis says clearly visible signage for capacity limits and masking guidelines must be placed near the business entrance and regular employee symptom screening prior to their shift were other common short-comings.

“We recognize the challenges faced by businesses in the community over the course of the last few years and we really do thank owners and operators for all they’ve done to follow regulations and keep our community safe,” Dupuis says. “At this time, we really do need to continue to follow those basic measures that are outlined and certainly we will continue to be out there along with our enforcement partners to educate and enforce as we move into reopening.“

Business owners say it’s a lot to stay on top of.

“The rules and regulations changing constantly is not in our favour,” says Tom Lucier, who owns Phog Lounge in downtown Windsor. “March 2020 hits and your rules are changing every two weeks. And it’s very difficult for you to get into a groove and do the correct thing when the rules are changing.”

“It’s a pain, to take information that again, is often unclear and very vague and try to filter it down to your staff so they know,” he says, noting it doesn’t just affect businesses, but also their typically loyal customers.

“When you have people confused about what’s allowed, they don’t come out,” he says. Phog Lounge and Meteor are offering food delivery with the option of live music in Windsor, seen on Friday Jan 8, 2020 (Sijia Liu/CTV News)

Lucier posted to Facebook earlier this week asking guests what their level of comfort is in frequenting restaurants and bars during this phase of the lockdown and he was surprised at the mixed bag of responses.

“Right now, it is startling how many caveats of comfort there are, or discomfort for people who are even considering going out,” Lucier says.

Among those businesses issued tickets or warnings, health unit officials say the most common response was that they weren’t aware of the regulations.

Those issued warnings can expect a second visit from public health inspectors in the near future.

“They will receive a follow up to make sure they addressed what was part of that warning or education,” says Dupuis.