Four suspects wanted in connection to auto theft, fraud

Windsor police are seeking four suspects believed to be involved in the theft of a truck and ensuing fraud purchases in the city.

Police say members of the Target Base Unit launched an investigation into a truck that had been stolen from the 4900 block of Malden Road in July. The truck was taken from a home’s driveway but was later recovered.

Through investigation, police found the suspects also used debit cards to make fraudulent purchases from different locations in the city.

Police released video of the suspects, two men and two women, believed to be involved in both crimes.

Case #: 23-76696

Suspects sought in motor vehicle theft and fraud

The Windsor Police Service is seeking your assistance in identifying four individuals believed to be involved in a truck theft and subsequent fraudulent purchases in the city. pic.twitter.com/zVhs56QtDQ — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 4, 2023

The suspects are described as:

Suspect one: male, wearing all-black clothing with a large Under-Armor logo on the front

Suspect two: male, wearing all-black clothing with white shoes and carrying a black backpack

Suspect three: female, wearing a grey sweater, black shorts, and black shoes

Suspect four: female, wearing a white shirt with a dark sweater over her shoulders white shoes, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com