

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for four suspects after a convenience store robbery in east Windsor.

Officers were called to a convenience store in the 2400 block of Rivard Avenue for a robbery that had just occurred on Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

Through investigation, officers learned that four male suspects entered the store.

Police say one of the men was demanding money, however no money was stolen.

A second man began damaging displays and taking items, while the other two suspects began taking a large quantity of cigarettes and other items.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The first suspect is described as a man, approximately 20-25 years old, tall, medium build, wearing a black jacket with a hoody worn around his face.

The second suspect is described as a man, approximately 20-25 years old, 5'8", muscular build and wearing a mask over his face.

The third and fourth suspects are both described as men, approximately 19-20 years old, with medium builds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.