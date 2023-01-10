Four suspects facing first-degree murder charges in stabbing of 39-year-old man

Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown.

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing on Jan. 9 around 8:30 p.m. Officers remained on scene in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Upon arrival, police say they located a 39-year-old man with severe life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit believe the attack was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

A 47-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the crime. A short time later, officers located and arrested a 51-year-old male suspect in the 600 block of Windsor Avenue and a 30-year-old female suspect in the 400 block of Church Street. The fourth suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested earlier this morning in the 400 block of Church Street. Officers in the 400 block of Church Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Source: Michael Rainone)

Police say all four individuals will be arraigned on first-degree murder charges later Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.