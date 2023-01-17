Four people charged after Lakeshore business break-in

Essex County OPP say four people have been arrested after a break and enter at a Lakeshore business.

On Monday at 2:47 a.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment were contacted regarding a break and enter in progress at business in the 800 block of County Road 8.

When officers arrived on scene, they located four individuals. All four were taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation the following have been charged pursuant to the Criminal Code.

A 55-year-old Windsor man has been charged with the following:

· Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence,

· Obstruct Peace Officer.)

A 43-year-old Windsor man has been charged with the following:

· Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence.

A 47-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with the following:

· Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence.

A 54-year-old Windsor man has been charged with the following:

· Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.