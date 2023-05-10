Four people charged after drug bust in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent police have charged four people and seized a quantity of drugs after executing a search warrant in Wallaceburg.

Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrant at a residence on Tuesday night.

Officers say they located and seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and cocaine. A digital scale, debt list, cell phones, Canadian currency and black BB handgun were also seized.

A 43-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order. He was released pending a future court date of June 8, 2023.

A 44-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and possession of a weapon contrary to an order. He was released pending a future court date of June 8, 2023.

A 30-year-old Wallaceburg man was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order. He was released pending a future court date of June 8, 2023.

A 38-year-old Wallaceburg woman was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and failing to comply with her release conditions. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.