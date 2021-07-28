WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four Windsor-Essex beaches have been deemed safe for beach-goers to take a swim this coming long-weekend.

Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach can welcome swimmers as the bacteria levels are lower than the provincial standard according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s beach water testing.

Of the nine beaches the health unit monitors, Belle River Beach, Cedar Beach Cedar Island Beach and Mettawas Beach are all under warning due to high levels of E. coli while Sandpoint Beach is closed, all are considered unsafe for swimming according to the health unit.

All beaches were sampled on Monday, Sandpoint Beach will be resampled on Thursday as the WECHU retests beaches that are closed due to E. coli counts. Results will be available Friday.

The bacteria counts given on the WECHU website reflect the water’s conditions at the time of sampling. The health unit says conditions charge day to day depending on lake levels and weather conditions.