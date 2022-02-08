Four new COVID-19 deaths reported, new high risk cases drop below 100 in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four additional COVID-19 deaths, 94 new high risk cases and 68 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 569 people. Two men in their 80s and two men in their 90s died. Three of them were from the community and one was in a long-term care or retirement home.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 656 active high risk cases. That’s down from 672 on Thursday.

53 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

17 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

6 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

21 Community Outbreaks

9 Workplace Outbreaks

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 68 people in local hospitals with the virus on Monday, including 10 cases in the ICU. That’s down from 70 reported on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 57 people with COVID in hospital on Monday. WRH says 32 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 24 are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and seven are unvaccinated. There are six COVID patients in the ICU – three are being primarily treated for the virus. The two patients are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Tuesday, there are nine patients with COVID in hospital. Six patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Three COVID patients are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Monday, there were two vaccinated in-patients with confirmed COVID-19.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED