WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four men have been arrested after police say they assaulted a Wallaceburg homeowner and stole a box of collector coins.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at a home in Wallaceburg around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the four men assaulted the homeowner during an argument and stole the box of collector coins. The men fled prior to police arrival.

The homeowner, a 34-year-old Wallaceburg man, was taken to Sydenham District Hospital for medical attention of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the homeowner recognized two of the men, which led police to a home in Dresden, where all four men were located and arrested.

A 36-year-old man, 33-year-old man, 27-year-old man, all from Dresden, along with a 36-year-old man from Howard Township have all been charged with robbery.

All four men have been remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.