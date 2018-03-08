

CTV Windsor





A handful of companies in Windsor-Essex have been named amongst Canada’s best managed companies.

Farrow, Electrozad Supply, Red Sun Farms and Centerline Windsor Limited all received the best managed designation for overall business performance.

Farrow was awarded platinum designation, marking the third time the customs and logistics firm has received the designation.

Other companies are also repeat winners.

“This recognition is directly related to two key components of our organization,” said Red Sun Farms COO Carlos Visconti. “One is our vertically integrated business model, which controls every aspect of production process from seed selection to delivery, and two is our fantastic team of employees at Red Sun Farms who we are.”

The President of Electrozad Supply was equally thrilled about the honour.

“We have placed a strong focus on short and long-term business strategies and we strive to remain adaptive to an ever-changing industry,” said William C. Smith, president of Electrozad. “Every member of the Electrozad team has been instrumental in our success and we’re committed to building for the future.”

The national award is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group and MacKey CEO Forums.

“Being amongst the best in class requires more than financial performance,” said Lorrie King, a partner at Deloitte. “Achieving sustained growth and strong overall business performance is the result of the combined efforts and commitment of the entire organization.”