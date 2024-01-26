WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Four guns seized at Windsor-Detroit border

    CBSA officers seized four firearms and five over-capacity magazines from travellers at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel ports of entry. (Source: CBSA) CBSA officers seized four firearms and five over-capacity magazines from travellers at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel ports of entry. (Source: CBSA)
    Share

    The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding travellers to leave their guns at home.

    Border officers seized four firearms and five over-capacity magazines from travellers at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel ports of entry.

    The travellers were refused entry into Canada.

    CBSA has more information about importing and exporting firearms on the CBSA website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News