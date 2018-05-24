

CTV Windsor





Early data released by the OPP shows that officers were kept busy during Road Safety week.

Canada Road Safety Week is a national campaign aimed at educating about the big four causal factors in motor vehicle collision fatalities - impaired driving, distracted and aggressive driving and lack of seat belt use.

During the week of May 15-21 OPP laid more than 10,600 speeding charges across the province. Of those charges 175 were for street racing. The numbers for speeding and racing increased compared to 2017.

Officers laid 726 seat belt charges, an increase of 12 per cent compared to 2017. There were 424 distracted driving charges, also up 12 per cent. Finally there were 124 impaired driving charges issued.

During the week one person was killed on a road in the OPP West region. Two people were killed in an off road vehicle crash in the North East Region, and one person drowned in an incident in the Central Region.

OPP reminds motorists to remain vigilant 365 days a year in order to improve road safety and driving habits.