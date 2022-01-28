Four arrested, more than 20 charges laid following Windsor Police DIGS investigation

Four people have been arrested after police seized a number of weapons including two handguns and a rifle, as well as illicit drugs from a Windsor residence following a trafficking investigation.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) launched an investigation this month into the suspected trafficking of illegal drugs.

During the investigation, police identified a suspect and a suspect residence in the 1400 block of Pillette Road as being involved. As well, police say a man with an outstanding Canada-wide parole suspension warrant was believed to be at the house.

Officers received judicial authorization to search the residence. On Thursday, the DIGS Unit, Emergency Services Unit (ESU) and the Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) collaboratively executed the warrant.

Police say several people were found inside the home, including both suspects who were arrested without incident.

Police seized two loaded handguns, a rifle, a pellet gun, a quantity of drugs, and cash found in the residence.

Police have charged Gary Bravo, 52, from Windsor with:

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Possession of a restricted firearm - no licence

Possession of a prohibited device - no licence

Contravene Firearms Act - storage

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number

Possession of a firearm knowing it had been obtained by the commission of an offence

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking - two counts

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - ten counts

Possession of prohibited device while prohibited - three counts

Possession of ammunition while prohibited - ten counts

In addition to being arrested on his outstanding Parole Suspension Warrant, Abdullah Waseem, 22, is charged with:

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Contravene Firearms Act - storage

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a firearm while prohibited - two counts

Possession of prohibited device while prohibited - two counts

Possession of ammunition while prohibited - two counts

A 27-year-old Windsor woman is also facing charges for possession with the purpose of trafficking.

Police say a 52-year-old Windsor man who was inside the residence was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com