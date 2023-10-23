Four alleged drunk drivers charged in Essex County over the weekend

Essex County OPP arrested and charged four alleged impaired drivers over the weekend.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 46 in the Town of Tecumseh. Once on scene officers check on the sobriety of the driver due to observations.

As a result, a 68-year-old Windsor man, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Oct. 31, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Sunday at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle into a ditch on Lakeside Drive in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 60-year-old Lakeshore resident, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 9, 2023, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Sunday at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle into a ditch on County Road 27 in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 33-year-old Lakeshore residnet, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 10, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Sunday at 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 401 Eastbound at the off ramp at Provincial Road in Tecumseh.

The investigating officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test. The driver refused to provide a breath sample, was subsequently placed under arrest, and taken into custody.

As a result, a 33-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 8, 2023, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.