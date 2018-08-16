

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say foul play is not suspected after officers responded to an injured person in the Walkerville area.

On Wednesday around 9 a.m., officers were called to hospital in response to a report of an injured adult who was receiving medical attention.

CTV News learned the person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Officers launched an investigation as to how the injury was received.The investigation led officers to a house in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue.

A scene was located where the injury was believed to have occurred and was contained for investigation.

Investigators do not believe that there was any criminal element involved in the injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.