

CTV Windsor





A former Windsor resident has submitted a design proposal to help improve the look of the Goyeau Street parking garage.

Michael Hoppe is creative director at Geopogo, an architectural firm based in San Francisco. His plan is to make the space brighter and colourful.

Hoppe suggests the parking garage could also house retail space for a gym and other shops, similar to what other cities in the U.S. have done with their parking structures.

“What they do here in California is they put things like cafes on their rooftops or they put public parks and grass out,” says Hoppe.

Hoppe says Windsor only has to look at the Z garage in Detroit, which is full of public art and it’s well lit and inviting.

Hoppe tells CTV News Windsor needs a strong downtown that supports its community and entrepreneurs. He feels his idea is an incredible opportunity to serve residents and give the community a better place to come together.

Earlier this month, the city issued a call for input on how to improve the Goyeau Street parking structure.

Money from the sale of the Canderel building parking garage will be used to pay for the upgrades, which will include better lighting and security.

Hoppe, who grew up in Windsor and studied at St. Clair College, previously submitted a similar concept idea for the Pelissier Street parking garage.