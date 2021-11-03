Former Windsor fire hall becomes St. Clair College firefighter training centre

The new St. Clair College Pre-Service Firefighter Training Centre at 1905 Cabana Rd W in Windsor, Ont. (Source: St. Clair College) The new St. Clair College Pre-Service Firefighter Training Centre at 1905 Cabana Rd W in Windsor, Ont. (Source: St. Clair College)

Windsor Top Stories