

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires have added a familiar face to the coaching staff.

Mike Weber, captain of the Spitfires during 2006-07 campaign, has joined the coaching staff. A press conference Wednesday will reveal what his role will be.

Weber, 30, was most recently playing in the Swedish Elite League but an injury has forced the end of his playing career.

He played 201 regular season and 18 playoff games with the Spitfires from 2003-2007.

He was the 57th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft and played 341 games with the Sabres and 10 with the Capitals.