

CTV Windsor





Former Windsor Spitfire Austin Watson will suit up for the Nashville Predators tonight for the first time in more than two months.

Watson is returning to the Predators lineup after he was suspended by the NHL for alcohol abuse.

Coach Peter Laviolette announced Watson will play in Nashville's game Tuesday night in Buffalo.

The decision comes two days after Watson was recalled from the minors, where he scored four goals in two games with AHL Milwaukee.

Watson has missed 27 games since being suspended on Jan. 29. He entered the second stage of the league's substance abuse and behavioural health program because of what the NHL and the players' union described as "ongoing issues with alcohol abuse."

Watson began the season serving an 18-game suspension after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July. His girlfriend issued a statement in October taking blame for the incident in the parking lot of a gas station.

Nashville is in a three-way race to win the Central Division title and the Predators have three games remaining in the regular season.