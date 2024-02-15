Former SACW president arrested after allegedly defrauding organization

The South Asian Centre of Windsor said it has implemented “new financial controls” after its former president allegedly defrauded the organization out of more than $360,000 over a 12-year period.

In a statement from the South Asian Centre for Windsor (SACW), the centre said that 81-year-old Dr. Sushil Jain, former SACW president and director, was arrested by the Windsor Police Service.

On Wednesday, Windsor police confirmed Jain was arrested in the 3200-block of Everts Avenue and has since been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Fraud over $5,000

Laundering the proceeds of crime

Possession of property obtained by crime

The charges stem from an investigation into missing SACW funds, with $362,739 allegedly deposited into Jain’s personal bank accounts. Investigators determined that the alleged fraud occurred over a 12-year period, from September 2011 until June 2023, according to Windsor police.

The allegations against Jain have not yet been proven in court.

According to SACW, the financial irregularities were discovered following Jain’s resignation as SACW’s president on April 13, 2023. The organization said the matter was reported to the Windsor police when Jain refused to cooperate and provide an accounting for the missing funds.

Jain resigned as director of the SACW board, and the board also removed and replaced its treasurer.

As a result, the SACW said it has “implemented new financial controls to prevent future misconduct and is determined to recover the misappropriated funds.”

In addition, new by-laws were adopted at a SACW special general meeting on Feb. 6 which now requires two board appointed signatories for every cheque or contract made on SACW’s behalf and board approval for the opening of any SACW bank account.