Former London broadcaster and voice of 1960s Spider-Man, Paul Soles, dies at 90
CTVNewsLondon.ca Published Saturday, May 29, 2021 3:05PM EDT
Paul Soles. (Courtesy Vintage London)
LONDON, ONT. SPIDER -- Former London broadcaster, Paul Soles, who got his start at CFPL has passed away at the age of 90.
Soles was a also the voice behind Peter Parker on the classic 1960s Spider-Man cartoon.
Throughout 1966, he voices several other marvel superheroes including Bruce Banner and Rick Jones.
His manager, Angela Wright, confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post.
“Paul Soles was truly a Canadian treasure,” she wrote. “He lived a long life with so many adventures along the way. RIP.”
Soles died Wednesday in his hometown of Toronto.