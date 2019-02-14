Former Chatham YMCA building becoming $9M student residence
The former YMCA building is turning into La Residence at 242 King St E in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:09AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:15AM EST
The old YMCA building in downtown Chatham is turning into a $9-million student residence.
Everlast Group officials say La Residence at 242 King St E should house up to 200 people.
Completion is scheduled for December.