Former Chatham McDonald’s employees reunite decades later

Dozens of former Chatham, Ont. McDonald’s employees are set to gather this weekend for a unique reunion of fast food workers.

Organizer Lon Beatty said more than 120 people who worked at Chatham’s original McDonald’s restaurant on St. Clair Street between 1973 and 1989, are expected for the Saturday event.

“My parents built the first McDonald's in Chatham back in 1973,” Beatty said. “A lot of the crew see my parents as family. They looked up to my parents and it was a close group. We were the second busiest McDonald's in Canada at the time... Back in the 70s and 80s, McDonald's was the place to be.”

Beatty said he and his family have been wanting to arrange a reunion following his father’s passing 4 years ago, noting lifelong friendships were established under his parent’s management.

“I think the oldest person coming is 94 years old,” Beatty explained. “She was a manager there and a very, very nice woman and I can't wait to see her again.”

He continued, “Those were indeed some of the best, the best times of our lives.”

(Source: Lon Beatty)According to Beatty, hundreds of people got their first job at the Chatham location.

“We had either eight or 10 registers along the front counter,” Beatty recalled. “Every single one of them was open on Friday night, Saturday night. Every single one of them had 10 people deep. There were hundreds of people in there waiting for food every single weekend.”

“My three sisters and my brother and myself would sit in the side lobby and fold french fry boxes, Quarter Pounder with Cheese boxes, Big Mac boxes, and that was a Saturday morning for us.”

“My heart will be really touched,” said former co-owner Ruth Beatty, who is travelling from Pennsylvania for the occasion. “It’s something I'm really looking forward to. It will be fun to try to recognize people of course and they'll try to recognize me too. But we've all aged a little bit.”

(Source: Lon Beatty)Beatty said a lot has changed since 1989, noting the original building was replaced years ago.

He told CTV News the camaraderie and family feeling that came with staff made working at the restaurant all the more enjoyable for many years.

“We were very blessed. We were really blessed... I can't stress too greatly how outstanding our crew was, how loving and caring, hardworking they were. And they were so supportive and they truly called it their McDonald's and we were so proud that they felt this way.”

The gathering starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Kent Belgium Dutch Canadian Club in Chatham.