

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit says a former Chatham-Kent police officer is facing a sexual assault charge.

SIU director Tony Loparco says he has reasonable grounds to believe that the former officer committed criminal offences in relation to an incident that reportedly occurred in November of 2014.

The SIU was contacted by CKPS on March 28, 2018 regarding a complaint.

The SIU says the complaint was made by a woman, of a sexual nature, against the man when he was an active officer.

As a result of the SIU investigation, Kenneth Miller is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust by public officer.

Miller was arrested by members of the SIU, and later released on several conditions, including that he refrain from communicating directly or indirectly with the complainant.

He is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 425 Grand Avenue West in Chatham on Dec. 11.

The matter is now properly before the courts.