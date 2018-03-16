

CTV Windsor





A former Chatham-Kent police constable has been handed a 60-day intermittent jail sentence after an incident with a woman in a parking lot.

Ken Miller was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of breach of trust on Oct. 17, 2017.

An SIU investigation found that a 23-year-old woman was driven in a marked cruiser to a parking lot in the Orangewood Boulevard area in August, 2015.

A sexual assault charge was withdrawn.

After Miller’s 60 days in jail, he will be on probation for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $200.

Miller handed in his resignation to Chatham-Kent police on Thursday.