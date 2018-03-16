Former Chatham-Kent officer gets 60-day jail sentence
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 2:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 2:37PM EDT
A former Chatham-Kent police constable has been handed a 60-day intermittent jail sentence after an incident with a woman in a parking lot.
Ken Miller was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of breach of trust on Oct. 17, 2017.
An SIU investigation found that a 23-year-old woman was driven in a marked cruiser to a parking lot in the Orangewood Boulevard area in August, 2015.
A sexual assault charge was withdrawn.
After Miller’s 60 days in jail, he will be on probation for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $200.
Miller handed in his resignation to Chatham-Kent police on Thursday.