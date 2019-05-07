

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page rocked the house at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts on Tuesday.

Page was in Windsor for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Breakfast of Champions.

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter shared stories and his music with the large crowd.

He admitted the fame didn't always lift him out of his own sadness and depression.

In fact, Page admitted he still fights depression and is ashamed of it.

Page’s biggest message to people who are suffering with mental illness is to not let stigma get in the way. He also encouraged the large crowd to look out for one another.

“The more I think if all of us allow ourselves to be a little bit vulnerable in front of each other, the more empathy we can have,” said Page. “And it's all about empathy more than anything else."

Page and his former bandmates were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame last year.