CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Days before Chatham-Kent council discusses renewal of its tree-cutting bylaw, a group called “Raging Grannies of Chatham-Kent” will rally in Tecumseh Park.

The anonymous member group is calling on all elected officials to preserve nature and adopt a permanent municipal tree-cutting bylaw.

“I feel like its a hot topic at a hot time!”

Mona Natvik near Highgate says she’s been invited by organizers to speak about her efforts to preserve her organic farm.

“I don’t feel that landowners should be able to do whatever they want with their land, just like I don’t want a 13-year-old driving a car after a beer!” Natvik explains, “I don’t want a rouge landowner to wipe out acres of Carolinian forest that’s integral and so vitally important to the community as a whole.”

The current interim tree cutting bylaw expires on Tuesday. A recommendation from staff is to extend it until December 2021, meaning a hold on wood lot clearing would stay in place, across the agriculture rich community.

“It is a restrictive bylaw.”

The Kent Federation of Agriculture president Jay Cunningham says his group opposes a bylaw believing it restricts landowners’ rights to run their farm. “We believe that we are the very best stewards of the land because we have every incentive to be and no incentive not to be.”

Cunningham tells CTV News that it is open to working with all groups involved to find common ground, but says landowner rights should take priority. “Could it probably be improved after 7 years? Perhaps, and we are certainly supportive of working on that with all of the groups.”

The downtown rally takes place Saturday from 2-4 p.m.