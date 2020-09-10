LONDON, ONT -- COVID-19 delayed this year’s Forest City Music Awards, but the show will now go on in a new way.

Just weeks after the awards show was postponed, local acts from across the area performed online.

Now awards will also be handed out - virtually.

Twenty-seven award winners will learn about their success over five live events, streamed on the Forest City London Music Awards Facebook Page.

The first event is this Sunday at 7 p.m. The final events goes one week later. All shows are free to view.

Beyond the awards, London Music Week will also present seminars for aspiring and established music producers through “Soundcheck for Success.”

Among the guest presenters, Ken Cailat, the co-producer of Fleetwood Mac’s legendary album “Rumours.” That event takes place Sept. 17.

While all events, save for one distanced event outside of Budweiser Gardens will be virtual, organizer Scott Bollert believes finding way to present local music - amidst the pandemic - is vital to the performers and listeners.

“Like anything you try to adapt, so you have to think outside the box. Thank the lord that there is the actual Internet, because without that right now, we wouldn’t be able to list and showcase all the great talent that is in the area. Myself, I think a lot of this is actually going to expand the music industry in the area and bringing a lot of new fans.”

More information on the week of events and shows can be found on the group’s Facebook page.