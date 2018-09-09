Forensic unit on scene in Walkerville after man shot
Police are on scene at Hall Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 9 after one person was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 12:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 3:23PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a shooting in Walkerville.
One man has been taken to hospital but his condition is not known.
Police were called to the home 327 Hall Ave. around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
The forensic identification unit returned to the scene Sunday.
No further information was provided by police.