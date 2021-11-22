Forensic psychiatrist testifies as final witness in Windsor murder trial

Windsor, Ont. -

The defence lawyer for Jitesh Bhogal has called their final witness, Dr. Jonathan Rootenberg, a forensic psychiatrist.

Bhogal is charged with a single count of first degree murder in the death of Autumn Taggart, 31, killed in June 2018 inside the bedroom of her University Avenue apartment.

Dr. Rootenberg was asked to testify about a condition called cocaine induced psychosis.

He told the jury it’s defined as “deficits or problems in the area of every day functioning” after a person consumes substances like drugs or alcohol.

Dr. Rootenberg conceded it’s not an exact science, and is based upon what Bhogal told him over the course of two telephone conversations in fall 2020.

Dr. Rootenberg testified cocaine induced psychosis can last anywhere from a few hours to multiple days, depending on the person’s previous drug use, the method in which they used the substance, and how much of it they consumed.

Defence lawyer Peter Thorning asked about Bhogal’s state of mind and if he could “inform intent” (to kill or to believe his actions could lead to a person’s death).

“It may have been difficult for him to foresee those consequences,” Dr. Rootenberg testified. “It’s possible if those symptoms [delusions and hallucinations] were there and they were severe enough, they may have affected his capacity to inform intent.”

Dr. Rootenberg also testified otherwise healthy people, with no underlying mental health issues can suffer memory “deficits” due to substance abuse.

On cross-examination assistant crown attorney Ilana Mizel reaffirmed Dr. Rootenberg’s testimony is based primarily on what Bhogal told him happened, and the doctor says it was difficult to come to an absolute diagnosis because of Bhogal’s memory loss.

Dr. Rootenberg testified in order to be diagnosed with cocaine induced psychosis, the patient must have one or both of two key symptoms: hallucinations and or delusions (which court heard is an elevated state of paranoia).

Bhogal testified at trial he did not recollect having any hallucinations.

“The involvement in dangerous behaviour, by rushing into a strange building in the middle of the night, that sort of struck me,” Dr. Rootenberg said. But added, “The delusional aspect of that is hard to say with any certainty.”

Dr. Rootenberg told the jury it’s not unusual for a person to be able to drive, or follow directions or use a phone, even though they are in a cocaine induced psychosis.

The defence did not call any more witnesses.

Justice Renee Pomerance told the jury “the evidence in this trial is now complete” before excusing the 14 jurors until Friday morning.

A total of 21 witnesses were called by the Crown, with two testifying on behalf of the defence.

There are more than 200 exhibits on the trial, many of them photographs of the scene.

For the next three days, the lawyers and judge will be dealing with legal “issues” they must settle before closing arguments on Friday morning.

Justice Pomerance says she will deliver her instructions to the jury on Monday morning and then they will begin their deliberations.

The jury will remain sequestered at that point, until they reach a verdict.