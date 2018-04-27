

The Canadian Press





A union official says Ford workers in Ontario aren't likely to be affected by a cost-cutting program announced by the automaker.

Ford says it has decided to discontinue almost all of its car models in North America within two years.

But the move is expected to leave Canadian operations intact, since they are focused mainly on sport utility vehicles and light trucks.

Unifor national president Jerry Dias says he doesn't believe the Oakville or Windsor plants will be affected in short term