WINDSOR, ONT. -- United Way received a large donation on behalf of Ford Windsor Operations and UNIFOR Locals 200 and 240, Leadec Industrial Services and Penske Logistics Canada.

A donation in the amount of $539,032 was raised for United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex.

"I am proud to speak for a Team that continually demonstrates such a passionate commitment to the community," says Tony Savoni, Ford Windsor Operations Site Manager

Matt Brannagan, Chair of the United Way Board of Directors added, "We’re grateful to have such an incredible longstanding partnership with Ford Motor Company and UNIFOR Locals 200 and 240."

"It’s through this partnership that United Way is able to change so many lives in Windsor-Essex and ensure every child has an equal opportunity to succeed."

The Ford Windsor Site has raised over 52 million dollars to the United Way.