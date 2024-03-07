Ford, Unifor and United Way raise more than $500K for local charity

A big charity reveal benefitting our community took place Thursday afternoon to the tune of over half a million dollars.

Fundraising efforts by Ford Motor Company employees at Unifor Locals 200 and 240, Leadec Industrial Services and Penske Logistics over the past year totaled $508,189.

The funds raised in partnership with United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex will support people in our community and the programs that serve them.

The United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex is a not-for-profit organization. All donations to stay local and support local residents and initiatives, with a key mandate to tackle child poverty, invest in education and help those in need who are the most vulnerable in our society.

Mike Felix is the director of manufacturing at the Ford Motor Company in Windsor. He’s proud of the conscientious efforts of employees and Unifor members in raising such a substantial amount of money to help those in need.

"And both Unifor members and Ford employees alike, it's part of what we do,” said Felix. “[We] work together, collaborate and give back to the community. And, it's a part of our DNA."